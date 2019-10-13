LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every parent wants to choose the right school for their child. With 169 schools within Jefferson County Public Schools, that decision gets even harder for local parents. JCPS hoped to make that process easier for them with their annual Showcase of Schools.

Teachers and principals from high, middle, and elementary schools within JCPS showed off their schools Saturday afternoon at the Kentucky International Convention Center. Prospective parents and students got a chance to see what each school has to offer by meeting with school representatives.

Staff members were available to share program highlights, as well as answer questions about each district. Administrators said those initial interactions help get students in their doors.

“Once they schedule tours and get in our building, we keep them in most cases because once they get in the building, they get to meet the staff and students and see if they’re a good fit,” said Trunnell Elementary Principal Stephanie Smith.

If you missed the showcase, you can learn more about JCPS schools on its website and social media pages. The JCPS registration and application period opens on October 28.

