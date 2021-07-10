Walk through JCPS with their 'Showcase of Schools'

Parents and students have the opportunity to chat with representatives from more than 150 schools before next year's applications.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Choosing the school with the best fit for your child can be overwhelming, but Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is making it easy with a one stop shop.

On Oct. 9, they're hosting their annual 'Showcase of Schools.' Parents and students can meet with representatives from over 150 JCPS schools of all grades.

The event hopes to explain the application process to both parents and students and answer any questions they may have. While also providing the opportunity to explore multiple schools in the district.

It will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Head to the South Halls A and B and the Upper Concourse for the showcase.

Due to some COVID-19 safety protocols, some of the schools will meet with guests virtually. But the majority of representatives will be in-person.

As another part of their COVID-19 safety measures, JCPS is asking that parents and students sign up for a specific time slot to visit. They have the registration form in multiple languages, English, Spanish, Arabic, Nepali, Somali, and Swahili.

There will also be people representing other district groups like the Optional, Magnet and Advance Programs, Transportation, Language Services, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and more.

The application period for the 2022 school year begins Nov. 1, 2021 and ends Dec. 15, 2021.

If you have any questions about the registration process of the event or the application process for the upcoming school year, click here.

