'We are so proud of these seniors': More than 6,600 high school seniors prepare for graduation

Nearly half of the Class of 2023 earned college credit through AP or dual credit classes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 6,000 Jefferson County Public School seniors are expected to get their diplomas this spring.

According to a press release, the caps and gowns were delivered to the high schools and will be picked up soon.

“We are so proud of these seniors who continued to learn and excel through a worldwide pandemic when they were taking every class online,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “Their resilience in overcoming challenges will serve them well in the future. Our district, city and state are expecting big things out of the JCPS Class of 2023.”

A total of 6,698 seniors are expected to graduate, and 3,225 of them earned college credit from advanced placement (AP) or dual credit classes.

Additionally, 1,766 seniors earned industry certifications and 3,989 students will graduate from the Academies of Louisville with a pathway to a career according to the release.

Seniors also completed more than 300,000 work-based learning hours.

