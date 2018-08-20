LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – JCPS appears to have made some headway in their negotiations with the state for enhanced oversight of the district.

"On both Friday evening and tonight, our board came together in executive session to complete our response to the interim education commissioner. That response will be delivered to the commissioner by tomorrow morning," Chairwoman Diane Porter announced Monday.

But there is some opposition to the efforts to reach a deal. "We don't need Frankfort. We don't need extra layers of bureaucracy. We don't need people on the outside who have no experience in Jefferson County," Gay Adelmann, who is part of the group 'Our JCPS', said

Adelmann wants the district to fight any state assistance. She's in favor of a hearing and no deals. But, board members are signaling they are willing to work with the state to avoid lengthy and costly legal battles.

The state wants to control the district's special education, restraint and seclusion and early childhood education programs. The details of the district's latest response weren't released, but some board members tell WHAS11 they are comfortable with some state assistance.

Denny Ransdell is also willing to extend an olive branch, with some restrictions. "There are some areas where the state could offer great assistance. But, I think it ought to be in a helpful assistance manner than them dictating the show," he told WHAS11.

The JCPS school board is set to meet again in executive session Tuesday night.

