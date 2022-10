JCPS officials said the gas line leak has been fixed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a gas line leak canceled classes at Wheatley Elementary, the school says they will be in session Wednesday.

According to JCPS, the gas line leak has been repaired at the school.

