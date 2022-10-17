JCPS: Elementary school cancels classes on Tuesday

Wheatley Elementary Principal Rhonda Hedges said the gas leak has resulted in no water or heat for the building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Jefferson County Public School isn't going to have classes Tuesday.

In a letter sent to parents, Wheatley Elementary Principal Rhonda Hedges said because of a gas leak and the expected freezing temperatures, school has been canceled.

Hedges said there is no water or heat in the building because of the gas leak. She said a lunch pickup location will be announced Tuesday.

Maintenance and facility crews are working to bring back the water and heat to the building as fast as possible she said.

She also mentioned there will be updates throughout the day Tuesday.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.