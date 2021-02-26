JCPS students, teachers headed back, here’s what state lawmakers think

Relief across the aisle as Jefferson County Public Schools votes to return, but a bitter divide exists when it comes to discussing how we got to this point.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Those who represent parts of Jefferson County, in Frankfort, are relieved and hopeful that Kentucky’s largest School District will return to some in-person instruction. But some say the staggered approach is too little too late while others insist that this decision was a delicate balance.

“I can't tell you how angry and disappointed I am about the Jefferson County Board of Education”, said 36th District State Representative, Jerry Miller. “It's stunning to me how they…it's malfeasance in my view what they're doing to the children.”

Representative Mary Lou Marzian from the 34th District, said, “As long as all of the teachers have been vaccinated, hopefully, we can monitor the situation and make sure we don't' have any adverse events from our teachers because they are our most important assets and our children…”

For the most part, the divide is down party lines. Nearly a full year since the busses stopped delivering children to JCPS schools, they'll start again but not every day and all day.

And depending on the party, this approach is either just right or too little too late.

“Kids have been out of school since March 13th of last year in Jefferson County”, reminded Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, “and I think the district absolutely should have been working since that time to come up with a plan to get kids back in school safely and I hope that this is the start of seeing kids back in school safely.”

Rep. Kevin Bratcher of the 29th District, warned, “The gap between minority students and everyone else is a problem. Kids running around with no supervision is a problem. There are a lot of problems in Jefferson County that directly stemmed from them not being in school so hopefully, this will start to rectify those problems.”

Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim insists that his organization did not take a stance on whether to return or stay out.

“I think there are some teachers who are really excited and eager and others who are scared to death and everything in between on that spectrum”, McKim said of the return.

The union president says they are now focused on meetings to help plan for the safe return to the classroom. Republicans are hoping that this first step will speed up the process of getting everyone back, every day, soon.