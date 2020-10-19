JCPS' resources and referrals CARE hotline to restart

313-CARE line restarts Monday and will be open 3-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, JCPS says.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents, caregivers and students in the Jefferson County Public Schools district who need help with resources and mental health can get assistance and referrals via the school's CARE hotline.

JCPS said it will restart its CARE line Monday to help connect families with needed resources and services. The focus will also be on counseling and mental health supports, according to a post by the school district.

The line will be open from 3 - 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will run through Jan. 26, 2021.

Families can call 313-CARE (2273) for the following:

Counseling assistance

Referrals for emotional, behavioral and mental health

Referrals for basic needs such as food, clothing and utilities

Domestic violence

Drug and alcohol addiction

Homelessness

Unemployment

The CARE line will be operated by retired school counselors with years of experience in school-based counseling support, JCPS says.