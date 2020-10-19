JCPS' resources and referrals CARE hotline to restart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents, caregivers and students in the Jefferson County Public Schools district who need help with resources and mental health can get assistance and referrals via the school's CARE hotline.
JCPS said it will restart its CARE line Monday to help connect families with needed resources and services. The focus will also be on counseling and mental health supports, according to a post by the school district.
The line will be open from 3 - 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will run through Jan. 26, 2021.
Families can call 313-CARE (2273) for the following:
- Counseling assistance
- Referrals for emotional, behavioral and mental health
- Referrals for basic needs such as food, clothing and utilities
- Domestic violence
- Drug and alcohol addiction
- Homelessness
- Unemployment
The CARE line will be operated by retired school counselors with years of experience in school-based counseling support, JCPS says.