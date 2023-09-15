JCPS superintendent announces start date for Early Childhood programs, changes to transportation

Superintendent Marty Pollio said all locations will open on Monday, Sept. 25.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is relaunching the Early Childhood Programs soon.

The Pre-K and Head Start learners were due to return to classes in mid-August, but transportation problems forced the district to make sure things are right.

Pollio said there would be some changes to the program and some changes to transportation to meet the district's needs.

The first week, Early Childhood programs will not have district transportation -- except for special education students.

Pollio said Early Childhood students, in addition to the special education students, will have transportation starting Monday, Oct. 9.

The superintendent said regulations from the state say that special education students and early childhood must be given at least two and a half hours of instructional time, so JCPS is dividing up the day into early child instructional time and early childhood enrichment time.

Pollio said that all special education students will have transportation at 10:30a.m. and 1:30 p.m., but the Early Childhood centers will be open for all students for the entire day if parents are able to provide the transportation.

"So for families who can provide transportation for the Early Childhood students, in the morning and afternoon, we are working on a plan where we will provide a monthly monetary stipend to all families who will need that transportation," Pollio said. "We're working on that plan."

Pollio said any bus drivers will be eligible for an additional $5 an hour raise if an early childhood route makes their commute more challenging.

