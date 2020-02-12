JCPS registration deadline approaches

Don't forget! If your student is starting kindergarten, sixth grade or high school, make sure you have this completed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If your student is going to JCPS for the first time, or heading into sixth or ninth grade, it's time to start thinking about Fall 2021. The deadline to register a student for a Jefferson County Public School is rapidly approaching.

"Typically we have a big event in person," said Renee Murphy, JCPS Chief Communications and Community Officer. "We call it our 'Showcase of Schools' where we have all our schools under one roof for one day. Since we can't safely do that right now, we've gone the virtual route."

Usually, counselors, teachers and principals are physically handing out books to students with information about schools they can choose from. Families also visit the showcase and get the face to face interaction and questioning. This year, with the absence of constant in person reminders, it's important to remember to register.

"We know there's so much going on in our community right now," Murphy said. "We know there's a lot to think about. There is NTI, were trying to navigate working from home, there is school from home. So we want to make sure our families are aware and don't miss out on this window taking place right now."

In going virtual this year, JCPS offers school information and resources on their website. You also register virtually, and the registration information is mobile friendly. You can click here for those resources.

The initial school registration and application period for the 2021-22 school year ends Dec. 16. Fifth- or eighth-grade students who are not interested in specialized schools or program will automatically be enrolled in their home school.

School administrators encourage parents to do their own research about schools and not just listen to things they've heard. They can also better explore magnet programs and specialties that way.

"If you've heard certain things about a school, check it out for yourself," Murphy said. "Once you talk to the principal and when we can open our school buildings back up, you get a chance to go into the building, you really see what it's about."

