New proposed contract for JCPS teachers includes 5% salary raise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new contract for Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) educators includes a 5% raise, if it's given final approval by the county's Board of Education.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Jefferson County Teacher's Association (JCTA) President Brent McKim announced the raise for all JCPS teachers and full-time employees Monday morning.

With last school year's increase, JCPS staff will have received a combined 9% salary raise in two years.

The latest contract would be the largest bump for educators in two decades, while also allowing sick days to be used in half-day increments. It would also let teachers make up lost planning outside of school.

This initiative comes with hopes to fill over 200 vacant positions in the district and retain its current workforce.

"This is just a step in the right direction in order to make sure we have our young people going into the teaching profession," Pollio said. "Our best and our brightest."

Over 80% of the teacher's association voted in favor of the contract. It must still gain approval by the Jefferson County Board of Education before it becomes official, however.

The five-percent raise will begin next July -- with an expected overall cost to the district of $40 million.

