JCPS considers raising property taxes by nearly 5%, public hearing scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is considering raising property taxes. The potential move is now the subject of a public hearing Tuesday night.

The district sent a notice about the special meeting on June 16. In it, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio recommends the approval of a new rate -- of at most 80 cents on "real property" and "personal property" -- for next year.

That's about a 4.8% increase in property taxes. Right now, that rate sits at 76.3 cents and 76.8 cents, respectively.

Tuesday's public hearing is at 5:30 p.m. at the Van Hoose Education Center. It will also be streamed on the district's YouTube page.

The Board is expected to vote on the change following the hearing.

This story may be updated.

