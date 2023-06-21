JCPS Board increases property taxes at lower rate than anticipated

The board said the estimated gross revenue generated by the new tax rate for the upcoming fiscal school year would be more than $706 million.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Board has decided to increase property taxes, but not as high as originally planned.

The board's final vote was for a 4% increase on "real property" and "personal property", which is lower than the initial proposal of up to 4.8%.

Currently, the rate sits at 76.3 cents and 76.8 cents, respectively.

The JCPS Board said the estimated gross revenue generated by the new tax rate for the fiscal 2023-24 school year would be more than $706 million.

A public hearing was held prior to the board's vote Tuesday night.

“You all have been making some good bets with education with some of that money. We want to keep those programs going – some of which are mental health, professional staffing and restorative practice trained teachers,” Chris Harmer, who spoke at the forum, said.

However, some felt as though raising taxes would not solve the root problems at JCPS. Ted Molong, a retired teacher, said he's "seen a pattern."

“I’ve seen a pattern. You keep asking for more money," Molong said at the forum. "You put more money into something, and the results were not any better. Now I’m saying that as a teacher who has been in the ranks experiencing that.”

The tax increase will begin on July 1.

