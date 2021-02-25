Pollio recommends JCPS schools to reopen beginning in March

Pollio recommended a 5-day return for elementary students and a hybrid schedule for middle and high schoolers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio released his recommendation for students to return to the classroom this school year.

During his State of the District, Pollio recommended kindergarten through second grade students returning on March 17, while third through fifth graders would return March 18.

There will still be a virtual learning option that looks like the current NTI model for students and families who are not ready to return.

Pollio said it is important elementary students keep a 5-day week. Middle and high school students, though, would return on a hybrid schedule after spring break.

Starting April 5, middle and high schoolers with A-K last names would be in-person every Monday and Tuesday. Students with L-Z last names would then be in-person every Thursday and Friday. Everyone will be remote on Wednesdays for deep cleaning.

"Our schools are ready to open," Pollio said.

JCPS district and school administrators have been working to create a safe return plan, which includes one-way hallways, distanced desks and social distancing in cafeterias.

Elementary students will stay in one room for all classes aside from lunch and gym, while middle and high schoolers will move between classrooms. Elementary students will also get two wellness breaks throughout the day, and will have scheduled bathroom breaks.

Overall, 60% of students in the district have chosen an in-person option if it becomes available, though each school's numbers vary.

The board will meet Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. to hear the district's formal recommendations and vote on a return.

