'You don't know what I'm capable of doing': Man charged with threatening JCPS superintendent over mask guidance

On Sunday, JCPS announced that students and staff who are unvaccinated must wear masks while inside their facilities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is facing multiple charges after police said he threatened Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio over the district's mask mandates.

According to an arrest citation, 43-year-old Bradley Linzy went inside VanHoose Educational Center Monday, arguing with JCPS staff about mask mandates. He told officers he started to leave until he saw Pollio leaving the building.

Linzy allegedly jumped out of his car and approached Pollio, yelling "Your life is f**king over and career as you know it" and "you don't know what I'm capable of doing."

The citation said Linzy admitted to having a gun between his front seat. Linzy was charged with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct. His arraignment is scheduled for July 26.

On Sunday, JCPS announced that students and staff who are unvaccinated must wear masks while inside their facilities. Officials said the policy came from new guidance presented to school districts nationwide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

JCPS said the mask update will be in place for the next few weeks until a July 27 board meeting where they will decide safety requirements for unvaccinated students and staff for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The first day for JCPS is students is Aug. 11.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.