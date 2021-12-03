JCPS prepares for in-person return, asynchronous learning plans to come

Pollio said there are roughly 35,000 to 40,000 students in the district who will not be returning to school campuses.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is preparing to welcoming some students back to the classrooms more than a year after it announced it would be closing its doors in March 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We haven't seen them in about a year and so we just want to reconnect with them," Meyzeek Middle School Principal Ronda George said. "We're going to spend a lot of time with community building to ensure that students have a safe space to talk about their experiences."

To prepare for the return of students, schools like Meyzeek have fixed decals on hallway floors and walls and on chairs to ensure students have enough space when sitting down and moving to and from classrooms. Classroom tables and chairs are also spaced out as well and there are hand sanitizer stations almost everywhere.

When students enter the school, they will need to sign in using an iPad stationed at the entrances and then have their temperatures taken. There are also masks available for students if they do not have their own. JCPS said it is following all CDC and state health guidelines for reopening.

Another change will be when students will be in class. JCPS is dividing students who choose to return to the classroom by their last names, with students with last names A through K having in-person instruction on Monday and Tuesday and students with last names L through Z coming to school Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday is considered a flex day for teachers who can continue to do live virtual learning while all the students are at home. The other two days are considered asynchronous learning, which means students will be using that time to complete school work, projects and homework assigned during in-person learning. JCPS said there will likely be no or limited live lessons during asynchronous learning.

"We understand that it's not perfect but we're going to do everything we can to support our kids," Pollio said.

Pollio said the district is offering guidelines to schools about what asynchronous learning will look like. He said schools will be communicating with parents and students about their plans soon.

"So right now we're focusing real strongly on the elementary side of it, but middle and high school is after that," he said.

Virtual learning is still an option for students. Pollio said there are roughly 35,000 to 40,000 students in the district who will not be returning to school campuses.

Special education students will have the opportunity to attend school four days a week if they decide to not participate in the hybrid schedule or an entirely virtual experience.

