'Our students need us more now than ever' | JCPS expands learning opportunities

JCPS and the Bates Community Development Corporation are teaming up to provide academic support and enrichment opportunities to students K-12.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new partnership between Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and the Bates Community Development Corporation (CDC) will help JCPS students continue learning, even after they've left the classroom. In an announcement Wednesday, the district said the partnership will expand opportunities for students with additional instructional time and support services into the early evening.

“Extended learning time and opportunities like this are vitally important for our JCPS community,” said JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. “This partnership will allow students to continue being engaged after the school day has ended, and will provide whatever assistance they need, whether it’s academic help, social-emotional support, mentorship, or just taking advantage of a class that interests them.”

Bates CDC provides programs to promote social, economic, and community prosperity in primarily underrepresented and disadvantaged communities in Louisville, particularly the Smoketown neighborhood.

Their program at Kingdom Academy Academic and Enrichment Learning Hub focuses on small group and one-on-one instruction to improve intellectual/cognitive growth, social/emotional learning and self-discovery. The curriculum includes community service projects, offsite enrichment activities and college and career exploration.

The collaboration between JCPS and Bates CDC will provide more space for students to take part in a variety of offerings including academic tutoring, cultural diversity classes, art therapy, cooking and entrepreneurship classes and even a mentorship program.

"Our students need us more now than ever before,” said Pastor F. Bruce Williams, board chair of Bates CDC. “We are glad to be back in this space, where we held our learning hub for students during remote learning and where so many students found success during NTI. We believe we are on the right track to being a part of the change that we want to see for students in our community.”

The program will serve up to 100 students a day. Services, which will continue through the end of the 2021-22 school year, will be open to all JCPS families with a focus on those living in the Smoketown community.

“JCPS is proud to continue developing important partnerships like this to assist our families, particularly those in historically underserved areas,” said Jefferson County Board of Education chair Diane Porter. “With its central location in the community, the Kingdom Academy at Camp Edwards is a convenient site for many of our students, who will be able to walk to the center.”

Their Kingdom Academy Academic and Enrichment Learning Hub is open Monday through Friday out of the Camp Edwards Education Complex.

Families interested in registering their students for the service can contact Bates CDC at 502-636-0573.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.