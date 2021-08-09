JCPS parents rally in opposition to Senate Bill 1

"This could be managed and we could be in schools with less disruption with common sense solutions to keep kids safe."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, lawmakers gathered for day two of the special session, focusing on education, one of the bills filed is Senate Bill 1.

"Which prevents school boards from instituting mask mandates at the local level," a parent present at Wednesday's session said.

"This isn’t even a mask issue. This is bigger than that," shared Melissa Tanner. She's a JCPS parent and member of Kentucky Live and Learn.

She tells WHAS11 the group wants their kids in school but with better options.

"Our top two goals are we would like local control back for our districts to make decisions for them at a local level for what's appropriate in your area," Tanner said.

They also want the "test to stay" option in the bill, reconsidered. Under that system, students would get tested daily after possible exposure. If their tests come back negative they can stay, instead of quarantining.

"The problem is there is a 67% likelihood that if you are positive, you’ve been walking around for four days testing negative," Tanner said.

On Thursday, JCPS parents will be heading to Frankfort for day three of the special session at 9 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.