JCPS parents wait for answers on bus route disaster, react to superintendent's news conference

JCPS parents were still in limbo Friday, waiting to see when and how their kids will return to school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brittany Becerra is one of the thousands of Jefferson County Public School parents going through the ringer this week -- upset and stressed with how the district has implemented its new bus routes.

"We were out there for 30 minutes, and no one ever showed up," Brittany said of her six-year-old son's bus stop on Wednesday morning.

Brittany walked .2 miles with her son Lucas while she was nine months pregnant, just for nothing to happen when they got there.

WHAS11 News talked to Brittany on the phone Friday, because she was in the hospital after getting a successful C-section surgery. They welcomed their newest son Christian to the world the night prior.

"What's going to be hard is getting to the bus stop...I've just had major abdominal surgery," she said.

Brittany knows she's in a very specific situation right now, but she believes she has valid reasons for asking for her son's bus stop to be moved.

According to Brittany, Lucas was the only child at his bus stop on Wednesday (when no bus showed up) and his stop last year (just .2 miles up the road) is right in front of her house. That way she can watch him from inside.

Even though her son's bus still goes right past the old stop, JCPS told her that her bus stop request form had been denied.

"I got a call from the principal [Friday morning] who said the board who approves moving the stops declined it. And I explained to her he's the only kid and they drive right past his old stop. And she said they declined it, but she would let them know that I disagreed with the decision," Brittany said.

JCPS responded to WHAS11 News about her situation, and said that priority is being given to students who have no bus stop at all.

"The committee (who decides on bus stop request forms) is made up of employees in the transportation department who, as we have said from the beginning, will be reviewing requests for bus stop location changes with a priority on those students who do not have an assigned stop or there is an obvious safety concern such as requiring a student to cross a four-lane highway. We are responding to the requests," JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert said.

Brittany is still skeptical that Lucas does have a bus stop, though, because it didn't show up within the first 30 minutes Wednesday morning.

"Would you be comfortable putting him on the bus next week?" WHAS11 News asked. "If it shows up," she said.

Brittany also said she has considered some measures that go against her parenting philosophy, such as buying her son a cell phone so she could track him on the bus.

"He's six. Do I really need to buy him a phone to track him?" she said.

WHAS11 News also asked some parents to respond to things JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said in his first news conference since the bus fiasco started.

When Pollio was asked what he would say to parents who believe he should resign he said he's being "tasked to lead a bold change," and that comes with "major challenges."

"I've taken responsibility for that but, [I'm] gonna keep doing that work until either I decide I don't want to do it, or the board decides they don't want me to do it," he said.

