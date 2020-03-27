LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools will launch its non-traditional instruction plan for students Tuesday, April 7.

NTI will allow students to learn despite closures due to COVID-19. All NTI days will count as regular school days and will not be made up at the end of the academic year.

Students are required to check in every day with their teachers, who will determine the best way to communicate plans to them. Work is required and will be graded like any normal assignments.

Work can be completed either online or through hard copy, and a limited number of Chromebooks will be available for students who do not have access to a computer to complete lessons online. Work can also be done on iPads, PC laptop or gaming device with internet access.

“The NTI plan allows students to stay engaged while they’re at home by completing lessons that they would normally be doing in the classroom, either online or through hard copies, and interacting with their teachers on a regular basis," Superintendent Marty Pollio said.

Students can access their lessons, activities and teachers at the JCPS NTI homepage. There is also an FAQ and step-by-step guide for students and their parents.

The district will distribute up to 25,000 Chromebook computers to families that need them, beginning next week. Priority will be given to families on free or reduced lunch, English language learners, students with special needs and homeless students.

Families in these categories will be notified by email with directions for requesting a device. Chromebooks will be limited to one per family, as long as supplies last, and must be returned when school resumes. If you have any trouble with your Chromebook, you can contact IT here.

If there are devices left over, JCPS will open availability up to all families, and any remaining Chromebooks will be distributed through a lottery system.

Hard copies of lesson plans in multiple languages will be available at the Emergency Food Sites for students who want to complete paper copies of their assignments.

"We know there will be some hitches as we roll out a new way for nearly 100,000 students to continue learning from home," JCPS said in an e-mail to parents. "We understand you will have questions. Bear with us."

Food sites are open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Children can receive up to four meals (two breakfasts and two lunches) on Mondays and Wednesdays, and receive one breakfash and one lunch on Fridays.

For families that need assistance getting internet access, Spectrum is offering free Wi-Fi for 60 days and other providers are offering discounted rates.

The NTI program will remain in place while schools are closed. In-school instruction is scheduled to resume on Monday, April 20.

RELATED: JCPS changing emergency meal distribution to 3 days a week

RELATED: JCPS to donate around 20,000 masks, gloves to Louisville health care workers

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.