JCPS extends NTI until 'significant reduction' in Louisville COVID-19 cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools will not return to in-person instruction this month, the district announced in a letter.

The district said it was not possible to safely return to school on Oct. 22 like the district had previously hoped, citing COVID-19 cases and trends in Louisville.

"Like many of you, there is nothing we want more than to have students and staff back in our school buildings," the letter says. "But we won't do that until we know it is safe for our students, their families and our employees."

The letter said the district will consult local and state health officials to determine a time when they see a "significant reduction" in the number of cases. The Board of Education will discuss an updated plan for safe return during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20.

JCPS has not had in-person classes since March, when Gov. Andy Beshear recommended all school districts close to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The district began using non-traditional instruction April 7.

While students have not been in schools, JCPS athletes have been forced to quarantine due to positive COVID-19 tests. Director of Athletics and Activities Jerry Wyman said Oct. 7 two schools have had to cancel football games while two others have had to cancel volleyball games due to coronavirus.

