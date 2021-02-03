JCPS modifies in-person learning schedule; what does this mean for your child?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a year after schools went virtual due to the coronavirus, Jefferson County Public Schools has finalized their plan for those who have chosen in-person learning.
District officials say all schools will use the same hybrid model – two days of in-person instruction and three days virtual.
JCPS says this is what the first three days of school will look like:
March 17: Kindergarten through second grade in Group A (last name starting with A-K)
Kindergarten through second grade students receiving special education services (ECE)
March 18: Kindergarten through fifth grade in Group B (last name starting with L-Z)
March 19: Elementary students receiving special education services (ECE)
The second week for elementary students, officials say, will continue through the end of the school year.
March 22 and March 23: Kindergarten through fifth grade in Group A (last name starting with A-K)
Kindergarten through second grade students receiving special education services (ECE)
Early Childhood students Group A (Last name starting with A-K)
March 24: Virtual learning day for all students – officials say deep cleaning will take place at the schools.
March 25 and March 26: Kindergarten through fifth grade in Group B (Last name starting with L-Z)
Elementary students receiving special education services (ECE)
Early childhood students Group B (last name starting with L-Z)
It’s important to note that middle and high-school students who have chosen an in-person return will follow the same schedule as elementary schools.
JCPS students who are learning virtually three days a week will likely have recorded lessons from teachers or other assignments through their Google Classroom.
If parents are still uncomfortable with their child going to in-person classes, they can continue learning five days a week, which is the current model now.
The district put out also put out a handy guide for parents and students who have questions virtual learning. Click here for the guide.
If you haven’t made your selection to continue learning virtually or going in-person, you still have time. Click here.
