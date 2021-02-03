JCPS modifies in-person learning schedule; what does this mean for your child?

The district says the first three days of school will be different as students are scheduled to head back on March 17.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a year after schools went virtual due to the coronavirus, Jefferson County Public Schools has finalized their plan for those who have chosen in-person learning.

District officials say all schools will use the same hybrid model – two days of in-person instruction and three days virtual.

JCPS says this is what the first three days of school will look like:

March 17: Kindergarten through second grade in Group A (last name starting with A-K)

Kindergarten through second grade students receiving special education services (ECE)

March 18: Kindergarten through fifth grade in Group B (last name starting with L-Z)

March 19: Elementary students receiving special education services (ECE)

The second week for elementary students, officials say, will continue through the end of the school year.

March 22 and March 23: Kindergarten through fifth grade in Group A (last name starting with A-K)

Kindergarten through second grade students receiving special education services (ECE)

Early Childhood students Group A (Last name starting with A-K)

March 24: Virtual learning day for all students – officials say deep cleaning will take place at the schools.

March 25 and March 26: Kindergarten through fifth grade in Group B (Last name starting with L-Z)

Elementary students receiving special education services (ECE)

Early childhood students Group B (last name starting with L-Z)

It’s important to note that middle and high-school students who have chosen an in-person return will follow the same schedule as elementary schools.

JCPS students who are learning virtually three days a week will likely have recorded lessons from teachers or other assignments through their Google Classroom.

If parents are still uncomfortable with their child going to in-person classes, they can continue learning five days a week, which is the current model now.

The district put out also put out a handy guide for parents and students who have questions virtual learning. Click here for the guide.

If you haven’t made your selection to continue learning virtually or going in-person, you still have time. Click here.

