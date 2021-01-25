Minor Daniels Scholarship applications now available for JCPS students

Only 60 applications will be accepted for the scholarship program and scholarships up to $2,000 are available.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is now accepting applications for the Minor Daniels Scholarship.

According to the district's Diversity, Equity and Poverty Department, only 60 applications will be accepted for the scholarship program and scholarships up to $2,000 are available. The application form is available online.

Preference will be given to:

Students who are from an underrepresented racial minority group

First-generation college students

Students who are homeless or low-income

Students who are planning to attend a Historically Black College or University (HBCU)

Students who are majoring in education or medicine

The scholarship is named after Minor Daniels, a JCPS teacher and administrator who was actively involved in the community for many years. In 2020, JCPS gave our $36,000 to help students go to college.

