JCPS releases updated meal plans for in-person and curbside pickup

With some students coming into the classroom and others sticking with NTI, making sure everyone gets meals during school time will look different.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS has given out more than 8.7 million meals to kids throughout the pandemic — and they don't plan to stop now that some students are heading back into the classroom.

While Nutrition Services is changing how they distribute the food, meals will remain free through the end of the school year.

"Until June 30, 2021, we can still serve all children age 18 and younger, if they're a JCPS student or not a JCPS student," said Julia Bauscher, Nutrition Services Executive Administrator.

For those returning to the classroom, kids will start the morning with a temperature check, then head to the hand sanitizing station before picking up a grab and go breakfast they'll eat in class.

Lunch is where each school might take a different approach. Where spacing is possible, some students will be eating in the cafeteria. Other schools might have students eating in other common areas of the building or classrooms.

Bauscher said there will be less food choices for kids since the staff needs to simplify the menus.

In addition to feeding kids in the classroom, they'll be changing up curbside pick up as well. March 16 will be the district's last Tuesday curbside distribution, where families can get six days worth of meals and snacks.

From there, parents can pick up eight meals on March 24, which will hold kids through spring break. Once school resumes, Bauscher said they will transition to Saturday curbside service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They'll give out five meals for the week until school ends.

Greathouse Shryock Elementary says they're welcoming back 65% of their students on a hybrid schedule and expect each class to have 12 students. It'll be a learning curve, since none of the kindergartners have ever been to school.

As of now, the USDA waivers that allow for free meals expire June 30. Many advocacy groups trying to get them extended through the next school year as well.

