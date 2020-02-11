JCPS meal sites to be closed Tuesday for Election Day

The district said the meal sites will be open on Monday, Nov. 2 instead and families can pick up their meals then.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families whose students receive free meals from Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) will need to pick up their meals on Monday instead of Tuesday this week.

All meal sites will be closed on Nov. 3 in observance of Election Day.

Officials with JCPS said families can pick up three meals per child at any meal site on Monday, Nov. 2. Meal sites will resume normal operations on Thursday, Nov. 5.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, JCPS Nutritional Services will distribute a special Thanksgiving meal and on Tuesday, Nov. 24, families will receive five of each meal to cover the holiday break.

There are more than130 JCPS meal sites that are open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eight sites offer evening pick-up from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. According to the district, these sites serve an average of 16,800 children each day.

So far, Jefferson County Public Schools has been following non-traditional instruction (NTI) for the 2020-21 school year. An estimated timeline for when students may return to in-person instruction has not been determined.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.