Two JCPS students from different schools found with gun on school property

Both guns were found after classmates alerted school staff to the weapons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Jefferson County Public School students from different schools are being disciplined after each were found possessing a gun on school property.

This comes after Monday's stabbing on a JCPS school bus involving three students.

Tuesday morning, Atherton High School was under a Level 5 security level, the highest security level available, which put the school under complete lockdown.

Dr. Stephanie Fluhr, principal at Atherton High, told parents that a gun was found inside a student's backpack.

Mark Hebert, a spokesman for JCPS, said that it was a classmate who told school staff about the gun.

"All JCPS policies and procedures will be followed and the student who brought the gun to school will be cited," Fluhr said.

Classes resumed as normal following the gun's confiscation, but parents were able to come pick up their child early if they wanted to.

Later in the day another JCPS student, this time at McFerran Preparatory Academy, was also found with a gun at school.

A letter sent to families said a student reported to school staff that a classmate had a gun in their possession.

Staff immediately contacted JCPS security and law enforcement.

Principal Georgia Taylor said the weapon was confiscated from the student without incident.

"We always encourage students to 'see something, say something," Taylor said to parents, commending the student who came forward with information about the gun.

"The safety, security and well-being of your child are always our top priority," she said.

Taylor told parents that the student involved is being disciplined according to JCPS polices and procedures.

