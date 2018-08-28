LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Public School Board members have agreed to a settlement with the state to avoid a takeover of the district.

The 4-3 decision came late Monday evening.

Details of the settlement have not been disclosed but both sides were hoping to avoid a lengthy battle.

Greater Louisville Inc. released a statement shortly after the vote.

"GLI has been in contact with numerous stakeholders over the past several months as we advocated strongly for a negotiated solution that puts kids first, allows Dr. Pollio the freedom to do his job, and brings the necessary changes highlighted in the state audit. We applaud the JCPS School Board and Dr. Wayne Lewis for having the foresight and perseverance to negotiate a mutually agreeable solution that avoids disruptive, expensive hearings and possible litigation. Now let’s continue the critical work of improving student outcomes." -Kent Oyler, President & CEO of Greater Louisville Inc.

This story will be updated.

© 2018 WHAS-TV