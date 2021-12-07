JCPS offers more dual credit, AP courses to high school students

Students can take Advanced Placement or Career and Technical Education courses that might not be offered at their school virtually.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is partnering with Jefferson Community and Technical College to offer more dual credit opportunities to high school students.

Students can earn up to six hours of college credit through dual credit programs that also go toward a student's high school requirements.

"National data shows that students who participate in dual-credit classes persist and succeed in college at a much higher rate than those students who don't," JCTC President Ty Handy said.

Anyone who wants to sign up for dual-credit courses is asked to contact their school counselor before the deadline for the fall semester Aug. 4.

"This is a really great opportunity for our students to capitalize on what's available to them in a way that they haven’t had access to in the past," JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

Starting this school year, JCPS high school students can also take Advanced Placement or Career and Technical Education courses that might not be offered at their school virtually through new online hubs set up at each high school.

"If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we can use technology to break down barriers and be truly innovative about how we provide learning experiences to our students," Pollio said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.