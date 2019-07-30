LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The first day of school for Jefferson County is two weeks away and Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio is already prepared to welcome them back.

Pollio highlighted key initiatives for the upcoming year on Monday.

He says he hopes to continue growing Backpack of Success skill initiative and build upon the district’s racial equity plan, continuing the progress made last year in his first full year as superintendent.

“I’ve never been more committed or resolute about the future of JCPS and where we’re going,” Pollio said. “I believe we have great things in store. This is a long, step-by-step process – this is not something that happens overnight or in one year, but we believe for year two, we are set up to do great things.”

JCPS has a website dedicated with everything you need to know to get ready to go back to school, including Bus Finder, orientations and health requirements.

The first day of school for students in Aug. 14.

