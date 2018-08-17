LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Students are just a few days into the school year for JCPS, but there's already been plenty to celebrate for the state's largest district.

That includes the launch of its new Digital Backpack Program. The initiative utilizes technology to help students keep track of their best work throughout each grade.

Leaders said this is the epitome of taking that learning from the classroom and applying it to the real world. The district partnered with Google Edu and Amplified IT to develop a customized app. Students simply log on to the Google Drive and go to their individualized folders from there. It's a few steps JCPS said will transform what success looks like for kids across the board.

Aaron Krausen is a fifth grader at Goldsmith Elementary. He’s the first JCPS student to try out the digital backpack.

"I was happy and surprised,” Krausen said. "Last year, we did a school-wide writing prompt about letting refugees in."

He figured that'd make for an appropriate artifact for his first entry, and leaders agree. They said worksheets just won't cut it. Instead, they're looking for more in-depth examples like writing samples and bigger projects.

"We know that we all learn best when learning is relevant, meaningful, and connected to something that matters to us,” JCPS Chief Academic Officer Dr. Carmen Coleman said. "Typically, in schools, we define success for our students academically with grades and test scores. Yet, we know, as adults, that there's much more to being successful than just those things."

Those entries can go in one of six folders: the Prepared and Resilient Learner, the Globally and Culturally Competent Citizen, the Emerging Innovator, the Effective Communicator, and the Productive Collaborator. Those five are the district success skills and the sixth option is specific to each school.

"If a school has a real signature, something that they consider unique and special to that school community, then they can add that as a sixth success school,” Coleman said.

Leaders are encouraging students to have at least one artifact per skill per year, but there's no limit.

"Just be looking for students to be creating and innovating in classrooms like never before,” JCPS Digital Innovation Executive Administrator Heather Warrell said

Students will defend their backpacks during their fifth, eighth, and twelfth-grade years. The format for that process looks different at each school, but it will be similar to a presentation in front of a small panel. Students will incorporate their different artifacts to talk about their strengths and areas for growth. The panel will ask questions and grade them with a rubric.

"A student might start with a quote or a project or a product that they feel represents themselves as a learner,” Coleman said.

"We practice communication all of the time with group projects and oral presentations. I think it will actually give them a sense of pride,” Goldsmith Elementary Fifth Grade teacher Alexandra Windham said.

There are five leads for the district. Each one focuses on different zones. JCPS Digital Innovation Lead Russ Hockenbury has 30 schools in his zone. There's a Digital Backpack team at each school that consists of the librarian, the school technology coordinator, and a teacher innovator. The district has around 22,000 students in those three grades. It's no small undertaking to plan for that many meetings, but leaders said it's well worth it.

"It's not a matter of pass or fail. The only option is success,” Coleman said. "We believe that having to do this is going to give our kids a tremendous advantage over those that don't. We don't want to let anybody leave with a wish. We want them to leave with a plan."

"I think this is something teachers are already doing. It's just a different way for the kids to really take charge of their own work. So, I think that's going to be new and different and really fun for the kids,” Windham said.

The app can be accessed from home as well, so parents can be a part of the process. Be on the lookout as the district will be sending home lots of information on this in the coming weeks. Leaders are hopeful this will eventually serve as a national model for other districts around the country.

