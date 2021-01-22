'Justice Now' program aims to empower youth to create change in community

JCPS Chief Equity Officer John Marshall said Justice Now should be more than a program—it should be a way of life.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program within Jefferson County Public Schools aims to empower children to create change within our community. The program called ‘Justice Now’ officially kicked off during a virtual program Thursday night.

Students will bring attention to social justice causes they care about through projects like murals, documentaries, and music, like the music video from the group The Real Young Prodigy's.

JCPS Chief Equity Officer John Marshall said Justice Now should be more than a program—it should be a way of life.

“I always say until we get the classroom completely right, and until we are uncomfortable in the classroom to talk about justice, to talk about racial equities and inequities, to talk about all the things that we need to fix, we are nowhere we need to be,” Chief Equity Officer Dr. John Marshall said.