KDE commissioner says JCPS does not need state management, assistance

Following an audit, Commissioner Glass said Jefferson County Public Schools do not need state management or assistance to fix any issues.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Commissioner of Education will not recommend state management or assistance in Jefferson County Public Schools, the Kentucky Department of Education announced Tuesday.

Commissioner Jason E. Glass notified the Jefferson County Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio on Nov. 20 that evidence collected during an audit showed that neither state management nor assistance was needed in JCPS.

A team audited the management of JCPS in September as part of an August 2018 agreement between the state and district that avoided a complete takeover. The team conducted 1,588 interview with SBDM councils, members of the school board, administrators and staff, as well as reviewed data and the district's corrective action plan.

“Based upon the findings outlined in the Management Audit Report, I have determined that there is not a pattern of a significant lack of efficiency and effectiveness in the governance and administration of JCPS,” Glass said. "I commend Dr. Pollio, his team and the Jefferson County Board of Education for their dedication to the implementation of the corrective action plan and their dedication to building sustainable systems that will provide stability to the district and allow the district to move forward."

Glass recommended JCPS review the recommendations made and incorporate them into the District Improvement Plan. He also released the district from further implementation of formal corrective action implemented as part of the agreement.

