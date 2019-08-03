LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools announced that they will be open on Friday, March 8.
The district sent out a tweet around 4:45 a.m.
However, a system of wintry weather that passed through overnight caused several counties to the east and north of Louisville to close.
As of 5:20 a.m., those counties include:
- Anderson County (KY)
- Carroll County (KY)
- Henry County (KY)
- Jennings County (IN)
- Owen County (KY)
- Shelby County (KY)
- Switzerland County (IN)
- Trimble County (KY)
- Washington County (KY)
Slick and hazardous road conditions are to blame for these closings.
Visit whas11.com/closings to view the latest updates, including delays.