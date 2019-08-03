LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools announced that they will be open on Friday, March 8.

The district sent out a tweet around 4:45 a.m.

However, a system of wintry weather that passed through overnight caused several counties to the east and north of Louisville to close.

As of 5:20 a.m., those counties include:

Anderson County (KY)

Carroll County (KY)

Henry County (KY)

Jennings County (IN)

Owen County (KY)

Shelby County (KY)

Switzerland County (IN)

Trimble County (KY)

Washington County (KY)

Slick and hazardous road conditions are to blame for these closings.

Visit whas11.com/closings to view the latest updates, including delays.