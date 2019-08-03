LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools announced that they will be open on Friday, March 8. 

The district sent out a tweet around 4:45 a.m.

However, a system of wintry weather that passed through overnight caused several counties to the east and north of Louisville to close.

As of 5:20 a.m., those counties include:

  • Anderson County (KY)
  • Carroll County (KY)
  • Henry County (KY)
  • Jennings County (IN)
  • Owen County (KY)
  • Shelby County (KY)
  • Switzerland County (IN)
  • Trimble County (KY)
  • Washington County (KY)

Slick and hazardous road conditions are to blame for these closings.

Visit whas11.com/closings to view the latest updates, including delays.