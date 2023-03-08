JCPS celebrates the first middle school in west Louisville in 90 years

Principal Dr. Jeronda Majors says the school will serve as a source of inspiration in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools celebrated the opening of a new school in west Louisville Thursday.

The new school, Hudson Middle School, is named after late UofL dean and civil rights activist., Dr. J Blaine Hudson.

It's one of three new schools added to the district this year, and the first middle school west Louisville has seen in 90 years.

The former elementary school building doesn't look the same anymore with its modern seating, new equipment and a fresh coat of paint.

"We wanted to make this space, this swing space a home for Hudson Middle School that truly felt like a fantastic school," Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

Though it's not a permanent spot for the middle school, Pollio said he spared no expense to renovate the building. Even during the celebration, crews were adding finishing touches.

Pollio said Hudson will serve as a choice school, taking a burden off of parents in west Louisville.

"When you have a schedule like me and his mother, it's kind of hard when you have to go way out to J-town or Middletown," parent Charles Ramsey said.

And allowing nearly 300 kids like CJ Ramsey to learn closer to home.

"I can't wait to imprint my name in this school's history" CJ said.

Principal Dr. Jeronda Majors says she and her team are looking forward to helping each student make their mark.

She says teachers will have a hands on and flexible curriculum. They will also give students the opportunity to explore different pathways.

"We want to provide space for our 6th graders, our 7th graders when they come and our 8th graders to not only lead in our school community, but our community a large," Majors said.

While they learn and lead, she adds the school will serve as a source of inspiration.

"92% of our student population will be black or identify as African American. It is extremely important that young people see folks that look like them to validate who they are," Majors said. "To see greatness, and leadership, and service and all those things as we shoulder together on this journey."

Only 6th graders will attend this school year. Then, in the years to come, 7th and 8th graders will be welcomed too.

Hudson's first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.