LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS has a plan in place for feeding students despite school closures through April 5.

“We will implement the USDA Summer Food Service Program,” Julia Bauscher, the JCPS Executive Administrator of School and Community Nutrition Services, said.

The district will distribute meals to any students under 18 at one of 43 sites. Those sites can be found here.

About 67% of JCPS students get lunch at school right now.

“Sometimes the meals we provide the students are the only meals that they get during the day,” Bauscher said. “So we want to make sure good nutrition is available to them when they’re not in school.”

District leaders throughout our area are making plans and consistently monitoring the status of the virus. But everyone we talked to said they are prepared for anything.

“We could sustain this throughout the remainder of the school year,” Bauscher said.

School is expected to resume April 6. Pollio said the last day of school will be June 11, but JCPS will ask lawmakers to forgive days missed due to coronavirus.

