JCPS confirms some virtual classes disrupted on first day, explores other video options

The district said some middle and high school Google Meets were disrupted, resulting in some schools moving to recorded instruction for the rest of the week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed it is exploring video conferencing systems outside of Google Meet after some middle and high school classrooms were disrupted on the first day of school.

JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy said there were "isolated incidents" during live online instructions at some middle and high schools. Because of that, schools are allowed to provide recorded instruction or digital curriculum in place of live instruction.

"We want to assure parents that learning will continue through Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI)," Murphy said. "Students will still have access to all of their assignments through Google classroom and teachers will remain in frequent contact with students."

One JCPS parent told WHAS11 her eighth grader's classroom was hacked. She said her family received a letter from the school saying they would switch platforms by the end of the week.

In a letter to families, Southern High School Principal Dr. Tyler Shearon said the school would go to recorded instruction for the rest of the week after students entered online classrooms they were not assigned to and disrupted instruction.

"We are working to ensure we have a tight system that protects students and teachers in our current virtual setting," Shearon said.

In a faculty email obtained by WHAS11, a different JCPS principal told staff they were considering switching live instruction to Microsoft Teams.

