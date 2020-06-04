LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with JCPS sent out guidance to parents as the district gears up for non-traditional instruction beginning Tuesday.

The district says teachers will be reaching out to students to explain the expectations while remote learning.

They say if you don’t hear from the school, they ask that you call them or the teacher.

Grade-specific coursework will also be made available at the food sites on April 13.

If students do not have access to home internet, JCPS plans on supplying 6,000 Wi-Fi hotspots to ECE families. The district says if you are one of those families, you’ll be receiving instructions on how to request one.

Homeschooling parents give advice to JCPS parents as students start NTI

JCPS to remain closed until May 1 in accordance with recommendation by Beshear

JCPS extends deadline for Chromebook requests

What does JCPS' move to non-traditional instruction mean for students?

Proffitt Report: We're in this together

JCPS changing emergency meal distribution to 3 days a week