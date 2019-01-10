LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Graduation rates are up but so are the number of schools showing signs of needing help in Jefferson County. The Kentucky Department of Education released its 2018-19 findings at midnight, with statistics showing a mix of good and bad news for districts across the Commonwealth.

JCPS saw a record-high graduation rate of 82.3% this year, with 22 schools showing improved proficiency rates in math and reading. Still, though, proficiency was down for the district in comparison to the 2017-18 school year.

High school proficiency rates for the district were also lower than the state average for all markers, as were elementary and middle school rates. To see all schools' proficiency rates, click here.

While JCPS itself received 2 out of 5 stars, there were seven JCPS schools that received a 5-star rating in the new system: Greathouse/Shryock Traditional Elementary, Brown Elementary, Lowe Elementary, Norton Elementary, Barret Traditional Middle, Brown Middle and Manual High School.

The new 5-star rating not only judges proficiency tests, but also look at whether minority students, those economically disadvantaged or with a disability are being left behind by their schools.

Schools can lose a star for failure in one of those areas. Eight 3-star schools in JCPS could have been earned 4 stars for that reason, and one 4-star JCPS school could have been a 5-star.

Students learning at a JCPS elementary school.

WHAS-TV

Last year, in our viewing area, 26 schools were given CSI status which means they performed in the lowest 5%, had a graduation rate below 80% or had not exited ATSI status for three years.

The determination sends resources to those schools to help.

All CSI schools in all of our counties, except JCPS, scored their way out of CSI status, but JCPS saw an increase from 22 to 35 schools slated as CSI. While 9 JCPS schools exited that list, there are 23 new names.

"We do have an increase in CSI schools”, superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said, “and we know we have that. We're going to work those gains so we greatly reduce it. We believe we set up the systems to support those schools.”

Pollio spoke of a commitment to long-term growth in the district, a game plan he began putting in place when he took over one year ago.

“So, we do have some things to celebrate and we do have some things that we would say we really gotta push on that to move," he said.

You can see the report for yourself at www.kyschoolreportcard.com

