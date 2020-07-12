JCPS offers free, online tutoring for 3rd-12th grade students

“We wanted to find a way to get students that tutoring help when they need it," said Staci Eddleman, director of federal and state programs for JCPS.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students in the Jefferson County Public School District (JCPS) now have the opportunity to get some extra help as they learn from home. The district has partnered with FEV Tutor to provide free, online tutoring for students in third through twelfth grades.

“We know that NTI has been challenging at times for our students and families, and a teacher isn’t always available for questions when a student needs help,” said Staci Eddleman, director of federal and state programs for JCPS, said in a release. “We wanted to find a way to get students that tutoring help when they need it, and we are thrilled that students are using this service.”

Subjects covered by tutors include math, English science and social studies, and lessons can be translated into multiple languages.

Students can communicate with a live tutor through a chat function, and all sessions are recorded so students can refer to them later.

During the week, tutors are available 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Students can schedule lessons or opt for 24/7 tutoring with on-demand sessions, and the service can also be accessed on the weekend, according to JCPS.

FEV Tutor will provide JCPS students with 5,750 hours of tutoring, costing the district $125,000. The district will asses whether the contract with FEV Tutor should include more hours based on reports of the service's usage.

Contact FEV Tutor directly at ky@fevtutor.com or 855-763-2607.

Contact FEV Tutor directly at ky@fevtutor.com or 855-763-2607.

