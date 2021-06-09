JCPS will receive more $600 million in COVID federal relief funding. What will they do with it?

The money comes with an expiration date, so the district doesn't have much time to figure out what to do with it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) have been working to figure out how to spend the money the district received through federal COVID stimulus funds.

Each round of stimulus payments approved by the federal government has included funding for schools. That means more than $600 million is coming to JCPS - but there are some strings attached.

This money comes with a series of expiration dates with the latest being September 2024. That means the district doesn't have much time to figure out how to use these funds.

At a district meeting on June 8, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio laid out the goals for their proposal.

Each school will get a benchmark of $150 per student, with extra being given to schools with higher needs including English language learning, students with special needs, and students living in poverty.

Money will also be set aside to finally close the tech divide by providing a laptop and internet connection to every student. Additional funding will go toward extended learning opportunities during the summer and after school to make up for lost classroom time during the pandemic.

While this provides an exciting opportunity for improvements within the district, there's a big challenge lying underneath this whole process. What happens when the money runs out in three years?

According to Dr. Pollio, the recommendations district leaders are making to the Jefferson County Board of Education will be sustainable, even after these funds have been spent.

