JCPS extending meal pick-up times at some locations to accommodate working parents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) has provided millions of meals to children in the district. Starting Oct. 8, pick-up times at ten locations will be extended to make the meals more accessible.
In a press release sent Tuesday, the district announced that the JCPS School and Community Nutrition Services will provide meal service between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the following locations:
- Butler Traditional High School
- Carrithers Middle School
- Eastern High School
- Farnsley Middle School
- Greathouse Shyrock Traditional Elementary School
- Male High School
- Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School
- Seneca High School
- Valley High School
- Westport Middle School
Meals are available for any child 18 years old or younger; children do not need to be in Jefferson County Public Schools to qualify. The program provides one breakfast, one lunch and one dinner for each student, regardless of when the meals are picked up.
The district said the extended hours will be provided to accommodate working parents or guardians, as well as students who have non-traditional instruction (NTI) during the normal meal pick-up times.
JCPS has 131 food sites throughout the county where meals for students can be picked up. The extended pick-up times do not affect the schedule for other locations. Meals can still be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Since mid-March, when schools were forced to close due the pandemic, the district has served more than 2 million meals.
On Sept. 29, the Jefferson County Board of Education approved an additional month of NTI for JCPS students. Students will continue to learn from home until at least Oct. 22.
If COVID-19 cases in the county are declining, students will resume in-person instruction in phases, according to Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.
