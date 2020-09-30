JCPS extending meal pick-up times at some locations to accommodate working parents

Ten meal pick-up locations will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In a press release sent Tuesday, the district announced that the JCPS School and Community Nutrition Services will provide meal service between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the following locations:

Butler Traditional High School

Carrithers Middle School

Eastern High School

Farnsley Middle School

Greathouse Shyrock Traditional Elementary School

Male High School

Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School

Seneca High School

Valley High School

Westport Middle School

Meals are available for any child 18 years old or younger; children do not need to be in Jefferson County Public Schools to qualify. The program provides one breakfast, one lunch and one dinner for each student, regardless of when the meals are picked up.

The district said the extended hours will be provided to accommodate working parents or guardians, as well as students who have non-traditional instruction (NTI) during the normal meal pick-up times.

JCPS has 131 food sites throughout the county where meals for students can be picked up. The extended pick-up times do not affect the schedule for other locations. Meals can still be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Since mid-March, when schools were forced to close due the pandemic, the district has served more than 2 million meals.

On Sept. 29, the Jefferson County Board of Education approved an additional month of NTI for JCPS students. Students will continue to learn from home until at least Oct. 22.

If COVID-19 cases in the county are declining, students will resume in-person instruction in phases, according to Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.

