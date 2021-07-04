'Transitioning our kids': JCPS advisors want to make sure seniors have a post high school plan

Evolve 502 offers every JCPS graduate the opportunity for a tuition-free, two-year college degree, certificate or training.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Advisors with Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) are reminding teachers, parents and seniors to plan now for life after high school.

Christy Rogers said she doesn't want students to miss out on opportunities, especially ones for college.

"Transitioning our kids, this is the most important transition out of high school to life, and we want to make sure they have a plan. So, if you're out there and you're a student without a post-secondary plan, you'll have counselors and teachers wrap around you at this time."

Rogers really wants parents and seniors to know about the Evolve502 program. Beginning with the current class of seniors, it offers every JCPS graduate the opportunity for a tuition-free, two-year college degree, certificate or training at certain schools as well as apprenticeships and school-to-work programs.

That includes any Kentucky Community and Technical College school or Simmons College of Kentucky.

"There are so many opportunities. We just don't want you to miss this and we're going to wrap around every one of those seniors to make sure everyone has a plan," Rogers said.

