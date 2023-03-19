JCPS program that provides graduating seniors with job opportunities is expanding

This is just the second year "Everybody Counts" has existed, and Gov. Beshear says it's a great way to ensure everyone graduates with a plan.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An expansion is coming to a JCPS program linking graduating seniors with business partners.

It's called "Everybody Counts." The initiative provides seniors with "guaranteed job opportunities" with business partners, as well as postsecondary resources and support.

According to their website, the program "matches graduates looking for jobs in the commonwealth with employers actively seeking young Kentuckians to fill roles within their companies."

Gov. Beshear's Office says four new businesses are joining the program: The Center for the Healthcare Workforce Innovation, CSX Transportation, Southpaw and Wirecrafters.

This is just the second year the program has existed and Beshear says it's a great way to ensure everyone graduates with a plan.

"With the number of jobs we have right now, we should work towards the day when we place all of [the graduating seniors] either in higher ed or we have them locked in a job with a start date before they graduate -- so nobody falls through the cracks," Beshear said.

UPS, Ford Motor Co., GE Appliances and Kroger are already part of the program.

Officials say so far the program has placed more than 1,100 graduating seniors in jobs.

