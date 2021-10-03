JCPS plans for racially equitable in-person return

In their first in-person meeting in nearly a year, the board learned about the plan with both short and long-term goals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In one week, the first students within Jefferson County Public Schools will be back in the classrooms and the district is discussing plans to make that reopening racially equitable.

In their first in-person meeting in nearly a year, the board learned about the plan with both short and long-term goals.

Among the short-term efforts are publishing the cleaning schedule, bringing in the counselors to help high school seniors, putting nurses in high-minority schools first and building trust by offering virtual and in-person tours.

“Some people are visual learners. Some people need to feel comfortable to say 'okay, I think I can do this. I think I can send my kid to school' or think 'I'm sending my kid to school. They're ready.”

The district is also working to find students they haven't heard from this year.

