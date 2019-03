LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Graduating JCPS seniors have just a few more days to apply for an employee-sponsored scholarship.

The deadline is on Friday, March 15.

The scholarship fund was started by Superintendent Marty Pollio in August 2018 to help disadvantaged students who plan to go to college.

Graduating seniors with a cumulative 2.5 GPA and demonstrating financial need are eligible to apply.

Click here to apply.