JCPS's 'Elev8' aims to help achieve student success

The facility’s goal is to prioritize student success while creating strong ties among students, their families and the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — “Elev8 your mind, possibilities and potential.”

It’s the motto of the new student learning center Jefferson County Public Schools has opened on West Broadway to help students with extra academic help and targeted tutoring after school.

It also addresses systemic barriers that could limit opportunities for students, which they say are often based on race and class. The district wants students to have fair access to supports that would prepare them for future success.

Up to 75 students go to the center for not only education-related help, but also college and career support along with enrichment opportunities.

“They're doing music and theatre arts and African dance. The last six weeks they had poetry and painting and weaving and knitting and crocheting, all that type of good stuff. So not only are we attacking the academic portion of it, we're also giving them enrichment in other areas,” Rochelle Andrews, a permanent auxiliary teacher said.

Yaslin Povea, a Jefferson County Traditional Middle School student added, “As a 6th grader last year, you don't really want to pay attention sometimes, but now as a 7th grader you really need to pay attention and get the help so you can pass. Right now, I'm improving in English and math; social studies I'm already doing good in.”

Elev8 is the district's first of three learning centers.

