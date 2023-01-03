JCPS elementary school teacher honored with ExCel Award

Cindy Hundley, a teacher with 29 years of experience, was honored with an ExCel award at Gutermuth Elementary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Each week, the WHAS11 and LGE&KU ExCel award recognizes a teacher who goes above and beyond in their classroom.

In her 29 years of teaching, Mrs. Cindy Hundley is described as an exemplary teacher, collaborator and innovator.

On Wednesday, she welcomed us into the Gutermuth library to show us some of the ways she's setting herself apart from other teachers.

"I try to do things, obviously being the librarian I do things related to literacy, but I try to do things that are authentic -- things kids can use in their real lives," Mrs. Hundley said. "We do a lot of technology. We do a lot of things so we can ultimately have an authentic audience. We want kids to not just do something to turn in to the teacher, we want to put it out there. We want to get reactions. We want to get feedback."

A top 10 finalist for the 2021 teacher of the year, Mrs. Hundley takes time to ensure her library is as diverse in content as the student body at Gutermuth, and her students always have plenty of options.

During an ExCel award ceremony at Gutermuth, her colleagues, family members and students came together to celebrate her award, and make sure she knows just how much her efforts at the school are appreciated.

"The highest award," JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said of the golden apple. "Only like 20 every year are given out. Do you know how many teachers there are in JCPS? Over 6,000 teachers! That means Mrs. Hundley is like one of the best out of 6,000 in the entire district."

As for her plans with the $1,000 check awarded to her by LG&E and KU for use in the classroom, Mrs. Hundley has a plan in place!

"We have a Lego area in the back of the library and the kids love it," Mrs. Hundley said. "My plan is to buy a few more things cause Legos can get expensive. We want to buy some things like motors so we can take our work to another level. I want to buy some flexible seating so when kids are reading books they can kick back and relax."

Again, congrats to Cindy Hundley from Gutermuth Elementary School, this week's ExCel award winner!

