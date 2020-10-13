JCPS breaks ground on new school replacing Indian Trail Elementary

The new elementary for the Newburg neighborhood is being built of land behind Indian Trail Elementary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools broke ground on a new elementary school building in the Newburg neighborhood Monday.

The $16.5 million school is being built on land directly behind Indian Trail Elementary, which will be torn down once the new school opens. It is only the second school to be built by JCPS in the last 10 years, following Norton Commons Elementary in 2016.

"This new, state-of-the-art neighborhood school will replace a building that opened in 1960 and has run its course," said Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. "These are the kinds of modern facilities that have been proven to enhance learning and that we can build all over Jefferson County if our investment plan is approved by voters."

The 82,000 square foot building's design was inspired by Indian Trail Elementary's hands-on learning, featuring a large courtyard for outdoor classes, a "cool roof," geothermal heating and cool and a media center.

"This will be a building that teachers, students and their families can be proud of," said JCPS District Six school board member Dr. Corrie Shull. "I expect this to be a center for enhanced learning and a gathering space for the people who live in the Newburg area."

A tornado storm shelter will also be built, which would be the first in JCPS. The school is scheduled to open in time for the 2022-23 school year.

