JCPS delays start of Early Childhood program

The district has not determined a start date for some of the county's youngest learners as they work on transportation issues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some of Jefferson County’s youngest learners will experience more delays as JCPS works to improve transportation.

In a letter sent to families on Thursday, JCPS said it would continue its postponement of the Early Childhood program.

The Pre-K and Head Start learners were due to return to classes in mid-August but transportation problems forced the district to make sure things are right.

“While adjustments have been made, we need additional time to ensure our students have the reliable, safe transportation services they need,” the letter stated.

JCPS has not announced a start date for the Early Childhood program but said they would send out a revised calendar once its confirmed.

The district also said they have been working with 4-C, Community Coordinated Child Care, to help parents with available day cares at this time.

K through 12 students have since returned to the classroom with short-term changes made by the district.

