LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools are taking Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation and will not have in-person classes for the remainder of the school year.

District officials released a statement late Monday saying students will complete the rest of their coursework via non-traditional instruction.

JCPS had originally set the last day of school on June 3.

When it comes to grading, JCPS has broke it down into two categories:

They say elementary and middle school students progress will be recorded as “Met or Not Yet Met curriculum standards. If that student has “not yet met” a standard, officials say the teacher and family will work together to create a plan to help that student meet their goals.

For high school students, and middle school students taking high school level classes, they will receive letter grades. Students participating in NTI can help their grade improve while non-participation could lead to an Incomplete. There will also be a plan to help high school students to make-up work if they should happen to receive an “incomplete” in a course.

JCPS also revealed Monday they have distributed more than 500,000 meals to children since March 16. Their meal sites will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and any child under 18 is eligible to receive meals.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

